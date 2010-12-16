Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Blue Tie Dye Paint. Light Tribal Print. Blue Ink Watercolour. Golden Dyed Textile. Yellow Dye Brush. Blue Texture. Gold Bohemian Stripe. Gold Dyed Print. Gold Bohemian Dye. Sunny Ink Stroke
Formats
2667 × 1600 pixels • 8.9 × 5.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 600 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 300 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG