Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Blue Seamless Mark. Art Bohemian Shibori Blot. Colour Wash Seamless Sponge. Ink Gradient Abstract Paint. Ink Color Brush. Pink Colour Repeat. Wash Ink Texture. Bright Bohemian Color Pattern.
Formats
3000 × 1599 pixels • 10 × 5.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 533 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 267 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG