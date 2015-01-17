Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Blue Seamless Mark. Art Bohemian Shibori Blot. Colour Wash Seamless Sponge. Ink Gradient Abstract Paint. Ink Color Brush. Pink Colour Repeat. Wash Ink Texture. Bright Bohemian Color Pattern.
Edit
Ethnic tile. Pink, purple, blue antique wallpaper. Ethnic ceramic tile. Spanish vintage mosaic wallpaper. Elegant interior design. Colorful Azulejos fabric. Vintage style illustration.
Tie Effect. Tie Dye Background. Brush Paint Pattern. Boho Abstract Painting. Pink,White Abstract Ethnic Artwork. Handmade Artistic Endless Backdrop. Mud Tie Effect.
Seamless Watercolor Pattern Design. Handmade Artistic Swimwear Design. Pastel Color Design. Abstract Aquarelle Tie Dye Texture. Abstract Watercolor Pattern.
Watercolor tile. Geometric seamless pattern. Arabesque motif. Ethnic moroccan ornament. Pink floral element. Mexican theme, talavera ceramic. Damask textile. Portugal watercolor tile, azulejo print.
Tie dye boho wallpaper. Green, purple, red geometric texture. Dirty art seamless background. Hippie style. Colorful ink textured background. Tie Dye seamless pattern. Colorful batik wallpaper.
Seamless Ethnic Print. Victorian or Damask Style Colorful Ornament. Aquarelle Geometric Ethnic Wallpaper. Color Ceramic Decor. Watercolor Traditional Ethnic Print.
Endless boho background. Colorful ink textured background. Dirty art seamless wallpaper. Hippie style. Indigo, purple, pink geometric texture. Tie Dye seamless pattern. Colorful batik wallpaper.

See more

1392350345

See more

1392350345

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143141645

Item ID: 2143141645

Blue Seamless Mark. Art Bohemian Shibori Blot. Colour Wash Seamless Sponge. Ink Gradient Abstract Paint. Ink Color Brush. Pink Colour Repeat. Wash Ink Texture. Bright Bohemian Color Pattern.

Formats

  • 3000 × 1599 pixels • 10 × 5.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 533 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 267 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kuzminichna

Kuzminichna