Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2080121179
Blue rose border background, vintage flower illustration
R
By Rawpixel.com
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aestheticbackgroundblank spaceblueborderborder backgroundbotanicalcopy spacecopyspacedesigndesign spacedoodledrawingfloral backgroundfloral design framefloral desktop wallpaperfloral frameflower borderflower frameflower graphicframegraphichand drawnillustrationleafline artnaturerosetext spacevintagevintage flower
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist