Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Blue podiums or platforms for product presentation and exposition. 3d exhibition stands, metal ring, metal spheres. Pedestals for display product. 3d rendering illustration
Edit
3d rendering abstract platform, minimal pastel podium display scene.
Fair Trade Stand, Booth, Kiosk. 3D rendering
3D rendering of green geometric background, can be used to promote poster advertising
3d rendering abstract platform, minimal pastel podium display scene.
Stand kiosk mock-up template. 3D rendering
Booth, Kiosk, Fair Trade Stand. 3D rendering
exhibition stand render model expo yellow template design concept

See more

178810073

See more

178810073

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139007993

Item ID: 2139007993

Blue podiums or platforms for product presentation and exposition. 3d exhibition stands, metal ring, metal spheres. Pedestals for display product. 3d rendering illustration

Formats

  • 3148 × 2100 pixels • 10.5 × 7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Shoaib_Mughal

Shoaib_Mughal