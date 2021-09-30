Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2085499360
Blue Old Texture. Pink Ethnic Floor. African Ikat Surface. Blue Pen Drawing. Line Grainy Wall. Ink Craft Background. Rough Blue Design Pattern. Seamless Batik Texture. Fabric Material Print
Q
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractantiqueazurebluebohemianceramicclassiccolourdarkdesigndoodledrawnelegantembroideryethnicfabricfloorfloralflowerfunkygeogeometricgeometryikatinkknitdrawinglinemarinematerialmotifornamentpatternpenpencilpinkprintretrosackclothscribbleseaseamlesssilksketchspanishtextiletexturetiletraditionaltrianglevertical
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist