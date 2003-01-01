Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Blue marble blue stone background, watercolor paper texture design with light faint and splash vintage grunge borders and soft center, fresh mist distressed blank banner
Formats
8000 × 2667 pixels • 26.7 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG