Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Blue Dyed Art. Pink Night Paint. Blue Night Spray. Modern Canvas Light. Elegant Texture. Dark Design Paintbrush. Blue Nature Grunge. Navy Canvas Background. Pink Navy Ink. Dark Elegant Backdrop.
Formats
4000 × 3000 pixels • 13.3 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG