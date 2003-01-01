Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Blue Color Bohemian Pattern. Violet Color Bohemian Pattern. Pink Color Geometric Brush. Seamless Geo Wave. Violet Geometric Batik. Abstract Stripe Pale Brush. Abstract Watercolour Carpet Pattern
Formats
2500 × 1667 pixels • 8.3 × 5.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG