Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Blue Color Bohemian Pattern. Tribal Bohemian Batik. Gray Color Geometric Brush. Gray Colour Bohemian Pattern. Abstract Stripe Boho Brush. Seamless Geo Batik. Abstract Watercolor Stroke Pattern
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134275541

Item ID: 2134275541

Blue Color Bohemian Pattern. Tribal Bohemian Batik. Gray Color Geometric Brush. Gray Colour Bohemian Pattern. Abstract Stripe Boho Brush. Seamless Geo Batik. Abstract Watercolor Stroke Pattern

Formats

  • 2500 × 1667 pixels • 8.3 × 5.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kuzminichna

Kuzminichna