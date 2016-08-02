Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Blue Color Bohemian Pattern. Ethnic Geometric Batik. Abstract Boho Brush. Seamless Stripe Ikat Brush. Water Color Bohemian Brush. Blue Colour Geometric Textile. Abstract Watercolor Stroke Pattern
Edit
Abstract art classic luxury and elegant style pattern background in popular modern design trend 2016 for printing on card paper fabric poster carpet and book cover, Raster type in colorful tone
Ethnic colorful modern abstract hand drawn oil painting on paper in smear technique. Textile seamless pattern facture, texture, background
Retro Boho Rug. Watercolor Majolica Tile. Tribal Fabric Design. Silver Metalic Repeat Watercolor Majolica Tile. Tribal Fabric Design. Patterns Lisbon Decor. Vintage Organic Fabric.
Black Geo Watercolor. Grey Ikat. Gray Geometric Tie Dye. Gray Texture Print. Grey Geometric Spray. White Boho Brush. Gray Dyed Textile. White Geo Abstract. Grey Geo Stroke. Grey Tribal Batik.
Geometric ethnic oriental green watercolor pattern. Traditional design for background, carpet, wallpaper, clothing, wrapping, batik, fabric. Embroidery style. Hand drawn pattern.
Colorful ornamental background. Seamless pattern design texture.
Black and white blur seamless pattern with kaleidoscop effect.

See more

1167635524

See more

1167635524

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143141683

Item ID: 2143141683

Blue Color Bohemian Pattern. Ethnic Geometric Batik. Abstract Boho Brush. Seamless Stripe Ikat Brush. Water Color Bohemian Brush. Blue Colour Geometric Textile. Abstract Watercolor Stroke Pattern

Formats

  • 2500 × 1667 pixels • 8.3 × 5.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kuzminichna

Kuzminichna