Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2084934484
Blue block print background pattern with fabric stains
R
By Rawpixel.com
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractabstract backgroundabstract patternabstract pattern backgroundacrylicacrylic paintacrylic paint stainaesthetic illustrationsartbackdropbackground designbackground patternsblank spaceblock printing artblock printsbluecopyspacecraftdesigndesign spacediydiy patterndyefabric block printsfabric stainfabric stampingfabric texturegrayhandmadehandmade patternhomemadeindigoindigo blueindigo dyeoff whitepaint stainstainstampedtext spacewhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist