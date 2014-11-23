Images

Blue Batik Ink. Dyed Abstract Batik. Ethnic Zig Zag Print. Light Grunge Blue Repeat Paint. Sky Ink Watercolour. Bright Ethnic Brush. Dyed Ink Paint. Tribal Print Pattern. Blue Bohemian Textile.
Vintage blue seamless pattern. Tribal and ethnic texture. Grunge ornament. Texture for banners, wallpapers, brochures.
Embroidered cross-stitch pattern of Ukrainian nation
Intricate blue abstract geometric fabric pattern (3D illustration, white background)
Seamless African pattern. Ethnic carpet with chevrons. Tribal vector ornament. Aztec style. Geometric mosaic on the tile, majolica. Ancient interior. Modern rug. Geo print on textile. Kente Cloth.
The vector embroidered flowers
Seamless African pattern. Ethnic carpet with chevrons. Tribal vector ornament. Aztec style. Geometric mosaic on the tile, majolica. Ancient interior. Modern rug. Geo print on textile. Kente Cloth.
embroidered cross-stitch ornament national pattern

548581375

548581375

2143141801

Item ID: 2143141801

  • 1830 × 2198 pixels • 6.1 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 833 × 1000 pixels • 2.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 417 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Kuzminichna

Kuzminichna