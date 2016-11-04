Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
blue background shiny glass globe stripes futuristic cosmetic healthcare reflective 3d close up top view product display placement space for text background set concept moke up post
Formats
3840 × 3500 pixels • 12.8 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 911 pixels • 3.3 × 3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 456 pixels • 1.7 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG