Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
blue abstract texture. T extile print pattern. Seamless tile. Home decor fabric design sample. Detailed background illustration. Tileable motif for pillows, cushions, tablecloths, drapes, scarves
Light Blue Dirty Art Background. Artistic Dirty Art. Aquarelle Texture. Wet Art Print. White Tie Dye Batik. Watercolor Print. Splash Banner. Indigo Brushed Graffiti. Tie Dye Print. Bright
Watercolor brush pattern. Watercolour paint print. Shibori organic background. Bright urban illustration. Beauty style wallpaper. Aqua, white watercolor brush pattern.
Blue Tie Dye .Tie Dye Dirty Drips. Dyed Texture Art. Textured Chevron Art. Vibrant Tie Dye .Trendy Fashion Watercolour. Blue Aquarelle Grunge Wash.
Icy seamless texture from triangles. Blue pattern. Watercolor effect. Abstract vector background for web page, banners backdrop, fabric, home decor, wrapping
Gentle Dirty Art Canva Texture. Eyeshadow Ink Fabric Design Graffiti. Pink Creative Tie Dye Waves Design. Dirty Art Batik Bohemian Aquarelle Shibori Wallpaper.
Tie Dye Pattern. Seamless Acrylic Textile. Sea Tie Dyeing. Indigo Seamless Dyeing. Aquamarine Watercolor Batic. Turquoise Folk Pattern.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131418033

Item ID: 2131418033

blue abstract texture. T extile print pattern. Seamless tile. Home decor fabric design sample. Detailed background illustration. Tileable motif for pillows, cushions, tablecloths, drapes, scarves

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Natalie Bellows

Natalie Bellows