Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Stock Illustration ID: 19751470
A blue abstract illustration in portrait orientation with a vertical floral design in shades of blue on a light blue graduated base with room for text
Illustration Formats
4125 × 5832 pixels • 13.8 × 19.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
707 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
354 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.