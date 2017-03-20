Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Blossom lilies seamless background. Amazing collage paradise style for floral design. Bright floral collage blossom flowers red, gray and white.
Formats
7500 × 7500 pixels • 25 × 25 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG