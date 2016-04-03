Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 73788700
Blood donations and safe transfusions symbol representing the concept of healthy red cell transferred from humans to other people.
Illustration Formats
2860 × 2428 pixels • 9.5 × 8.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 849 pixels • 3.3 × 2.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 425 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.