Image
Blank white men blazer mockup, front and back view, 3d rendering. Empty male jumper or coat with collar mock up, isolated. Clear formal waistcoat or jacket for ceremony template.
Edit
White female blouse
White hoodie template. Hoodie sweatshirt long sleeve with clipping path, hoody for design mockup for print, isolated on white background.
Detail closeup business or classic white shirt, front and back view, isolated on white background with clipping path.
White man's T-shirt with long sleeves with rear and side view on a grey background
Stylish shirt on mannequin against white background. Men's clothes
Blank white polo shirt mockup isolated, front and back side view, 3d rendering. Empty sport t-shirt uniform mock up. Plain clothing design template. Cotton clear dress with collar and short sleeves
Men white hoody. Realistic mockup. Long sleeve hoody template on background.

558537097

558537097

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135729677

Item ID: 2135729677

Formats

  • 9000 × 6000 pixels • 30 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

AlexandrBognat

AlexandrBognat