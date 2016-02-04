Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Blank white empty rectangular photo frame on floor leaning at empty white walls in cornet top view, white bleached colorless picture frame mock-up, 3D Illustration
Edit
3D picture frame design vector for A4 image or text. Vector illustration
Vertical frame for photos or paintings on wall
picture frame, 3d render
Vector white picture or photo frame isolated on grey background.
Silver picture or photo frame isolated on grey background. Raster copy.
White clean square frame with passepartout on white background, copy space. Flat lay or side view, minimal style mock-up. For gift shop, social media, website design
Wood Photo Frame 3D rendering

See more

1357038452

See more

1357038452

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139038255

Item ID: 2139038255

Blank white empty rectangular photo frame on floor leaning at empty white walls in cornet top view, white bleached colorless picture frame mock-up, 3D Illustration

Formats

  • 5100 × 3400 pixels • 17 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

A

Alexey V Smirnov