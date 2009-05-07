Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Blank white embroidered patch mockup, different types, top view, 3d rendering. Empty embroidery textile label mock up, isolated. Clear decoration team onlay for logotype template.
Edit
Paper heart cut from paper.
Set of white blank button for apps and website. White geometric shapes in a trendy soft 3D style with shadow.
3D white paper heart isolated in white background 3d rendering. 3d illustration paper elements in shape of heart for Valentines Day greeting card presentation template minimal concept.
Seamless pattern of abstract motif, ellipses,bagels, spots. Handmade.
Paper heart cut from paper.
Seamless pattern of abstract motif, ellipses,bagels, spots. Handmade.
Set of white blank button for apps and website. White geometric shapes in a trendy soft 3D style with shadow.

See more

1914707419

See more

1914707419

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133619979

Item ID: 2133619979

Blank white embroidered patch mockup, different types, top view, 3d rendering. Empty embroidery textile label mock up, isolated. Clear decoration team onlay for logotype template.

Formats

  • 9000 × 5500 pixels • 30 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 611 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 306 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

AlexandrBognat

AlexandrBognat