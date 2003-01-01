Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Blank round gold cufflinks stud and toggle mockup, top view, 3d rendering. Empty closure classic cuff-link mock up, isolated. Clear circular sleeve link for male elegant shirt template.
Formats
8500 × 5500 pixels • 28.3 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 647 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 324 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG