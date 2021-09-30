Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2100251857
Blank book mockup white, grey, black with shadow isolated on white. Illustration 3D rendering.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3d3d illustration3d images3d renderingadvertisingbackgroundblankbookbookletbrochurecatalogcleanclosedcopycoverdesigndetaileddocumenteducationelementemptyfolderfrontgraygreyillustrationisolatedliteraturemagazinemediamockmockupnotebookobjectpagepaperpublishrealisticrendershadowsinglespacetemplatetextbookverticalwhite
Categories: Education
Similar images
More from this artist