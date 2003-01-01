Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Blank black and white twisted towel on heated rail mockup, 3d rendering. Empty electric heater with hanging small towels mock up, isolated, front view. Clear absorb bath terry on towelrail template.
Formats
6500 × 4000 pixels • 21.7 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 615 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 308 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG