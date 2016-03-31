Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Blank black and white fabric twisted in roll mockup, isolated, 3d rendering. Empty linen or fiber upholstery reel mock up, isde view. Clear soft decoration tissular for thread tool template.
Formats
6500 × 4000 pixels • 21.7 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 615 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 308 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG