Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Blank black and white baby shoes pair mockup, back view, 3d rendering. Empty lace up sporty footwear for toddler kid, isolated. Clear first soft booties for girl or boy child template.
Formats
9000 × 5500 pixels • 30 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 611 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 306 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG