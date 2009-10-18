Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Blank black baby shoes pair mockup, half-turned view, side back, 3d rendering. Empty casual child sneakers mock up, isolated. Clear booty or small sandals with velcro for toddler template.
Edit
Pair of male shoes isolated on the white
men's slippers on a white background
Leather Shoes
Fashion accessories isolated against a white background
men's slippers on a white background
Black flip-flops isolated on a white background
Black sandals icon. Cartoon of black sandals vector icon for web design isolated on white background

See more

1924894223

See more

1924894223

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135729649

Item ID: 2135729649

Blank black baby shoes pair mockup, half-turned view, side back, 3d rendering. Empty casual child sneakers mock up, isolated. Clear booty or small sandals with velcro for toddler template.

Formats

  • 9000 × 5500 pixels • 30 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 611 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 306 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

AlexandrBognat

AlexandrBognat