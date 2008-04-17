Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Black and white Memphis set. Collection of 90's Memphis geometric design elements. Halftones, stripes, geometric flat patterns, abstract shapes isolated on white background.
Formats
12500 × 8334 pixels • 41.7 × 27.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG