Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Black and white Memphis set. Collection of 90's Memphis geometric design elements. Halftones, stripes, geometric flat patterns, abstract shapes isolated on white background.
Circle minimal design modern icons collection. Doodle round textured shapes, signs, symbols set. Highlight covers, elements for social media stories, blogs, brand identity. Vector abstract bundle
collection of hand drawn design elements, triangles, squares, circles, oval, and rectangle shapes in black ink
seamless pattern with geometric shapes.
Vector modern black and white seamless background with hand drawn abstract round elements, doodles. Use it for wallpaper, textile print, pattern fill, web, texture, wrapping paper, design presentation
Memphis style seamless pattern. Black white background 80s, 90s retro fashion design. Abstract doodle illustration with circles dots zigzag.
Black and white grunge stripe line background. Abstract halftone illustration background. Grunge grid background pattern

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137141569

Item ID: 2137141569

Black and white Memphis set. Collection of 90's Memphis geometric design elements. Halftones, stripes, geometric flat patterns, abstract shapes isolated on white background.

Formats

  • 12500 × 8334 pixels • 41.7 × 27.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Gegham Kalajyan

Gegham Kalajyan