Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2083838902
black and white illustration of the first aid kit on the belt
D
By Dmitry1991
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aidambulanceassistancebackgroundbagbaggagebeltbuoycarecasecircleclinicclinicalconceptcrossdoctoremergencyfirstfirst aidfirst aid kithealthhealth carehelpiconillustrationisolatedkitlifemedicmedicalmedicineobjectpatientprotectionpulseredrescuerisksafetysignsketchsosspecialiststethoscopesuitcasesupportsymboltransportationurgencywhite
Categories: Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist