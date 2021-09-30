Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2087955490
Black and white chess board. Empty checkered checkerboard. Chess Pattern. Black and white squares. Isolated raster illustration on white background.
c
By checha
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractionbackgroundblackboardbuttoncagecheckerboardcheckeredchesschessboardcompetitionconceptcontourdesignemblememptyfieldflatgamegraphicgraphicsiconideaillustrationisolatedleisurelinelinearlineslogopatternpictogramplayplaygroundrastershapesignsilhouettesimplesportsquaresquaresstickerstrategystylestylizationsymboltabletemplatewhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
More from this artist