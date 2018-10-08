Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Black watercolor spots on a white isolated background. A set of spots and smears of different shapes. Gray and black paint strokes.
Collection of watercolor brushes/ banners / Set of paint blots, isolated on white background. Blank colored shapes, web buttons
Set of dark brush strokes isolated on the white background
abstract dark blue watercolor lines, splash on white background, line for text, art soft for logo for stories gradient texture brush paint
vector set paint strips painted wall isolated elements lines turquoise mint texture illustration construction repair painting white background paint stroke multi-colored hand graphics
Watercolor strokes and texture. Vector design.
Classic blue color of year 2020 Close up of Blue strokes of watercolor paint of different sizes on a white isolated background.
Deep blue watercolor shapes, splotches, stains, paint brush strokes. Abstract watercolor texture backgrounds set. Deep blue. Navy blue. Isolated on white background. Vector illustration.

See more

1442614997

See more

1442614997

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125606811

Item ID: 2125606811

Black watercolor spots on a white isolated background. A set of spots and smears of different shapes. Gray and black paint strokes.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 6000 pixels • 20 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

IwaMaltiwa

IwaMaltiwa