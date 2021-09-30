Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2094572005
Black tiger on white background. Chinese happy new year 2022. Year of the blue, water tiger. Lunar New Year. Drawing black tiger ink
s
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022animalartasiaasianbannerbeastblackcalendarcelebrationchinachineseconceptcreativedecorationdesigndrawingeventfestivalgraphicgreetinghand drawnhappyholidayiconillustrationinkisolatedjapanjapaneselunarmodernnewnew yearnew year's card 2022paintingpredatorsketchsymboltemplatetigertiger yeartraditionalwatercolorwhitewildyearzodiac
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist