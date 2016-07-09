Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Black swan is a large waterbird, a species of swan which breeds mainly in Australia. A New Zealand subspecies sign illustration pop-art background icon with vivid color spots
Abstract background with yellow and blue acrylic paint
Elaborately adorned elephants during Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in Jaipur, India. Images of peacocks and tigers on the foreheads.
Original oil painting of blue tailed bee eaters, song birds on canvas.Modern impressionism
El Salvador on 3D model of Earth with water and divided countries. 3D illustration.
Watercolor Seamless Pattern. Abstract Texture Background. Vintage Texture Illustration. Green and Aqua Menthe Geometric Watercolor Fabric Design. Fluid Seamless Tile. Psychedelic Paper.
Jamaica highlighted on 3D Earth with visible countries and watery oceans. 3D illustration.
Guatemala on 3D model of Earth with water and divided countries. 3D illustration.

See more

1232883256

See more

1232883256

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127467201

Item ID: 2127467201

Black swan is a large waterbird, a species of swan which breeds mainly in Australia. A New Zealand subspecies sign illustration pop-art background icon with vivid color spots

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 5197 pixels • 16.7 × 17.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 962 × 1000 pixels • 3.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 481 × 500 pixels • 1.6 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

meunierd

meunierd