Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Black swan is a large waterbird, a species of swan which breeds mainly in Australia. A New Zealand subspecies sign illustration pop-art background icon with vivid color spots
Illustration. yellow-red flower on a green background. bright.
Beautiful street art graffiti. Abstract creative drawing fashion colors on the walls of the city. Urban Contemporary Culture
Improvisation with a human. An arbitrary abstraction in a contemporary style primitive underground. Executed in oil on canvas with elements of pastel painting.
texture colorful digital smooth modern abstract beautiful design art graphic background
Colorful marble texture
polka dots gradient soft brush simple wallpaper

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127467093

Item ID: 2127467093

Black swan is a large waterbird, a species of swan which breeds mainly in Australia. A New Zealand subspecies sign illustration pop-art background icon with vivid color spots

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 5197 pixels • 16.7 × 17.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 962 × 1000 pixels • 3.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 481 × 500 pixels • 1.6 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

meunierd

meunierd