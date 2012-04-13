Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Black red marble oil ink liquid swirl texture for do ceramic counter dark abstract light background tile marble natural for interior decoration and outside.
Formats
13900 × 4640 pixels • 46.3 × 15.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 334 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG