Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Black Old Texture. Gold Golden Motif. Aquarelle Print Texture. Floor Design Pattern. Gold Classic Blue Texture. Tile African Batik. Ink Black Wallpaper. Black Ink Pattern. Ancient Majolica Print
Edit
islamic ornament background pattern decoration
Pattern, Gold, design, abstract, vector and graphic for commercial use. We make attractive Pattern designs to meet customer needs
islamic ornament background pattern decoration
Symbol holiday, New Year celebration raster golden pattern. Christmas golden snowflake seamless pattern. Winter snow texture wallpaper. Golden snowflakes on black and yellow colors.
Abstract repeat backdrop. Design for decor, prints, textile, furniture, cloth, digital. Vector monochrome seamless pattern
Unique kaleidoscope design. Abstract geometric kaleidoscope background. Beautiful kaleidoscope seamless pattern.
Abstract seamless pattern of black and gold color for wallpapers and background.

See more

773260696

See more

773260696

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143141753

Item ID: 2143141753

Black Old Texture. Gold Golden Motif. Aquarelle Print Texture. Floor Design Pattern. Gold Classic Blue Texture. Tile African Batik. Ink Black Wallpaper. Black Ink Pattern. Ancient Majolica Print

Formats

  • 2500 × 2000 pixels • 8.3 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 800 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 400 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kuzminichna

Kuzminichna