Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Black Old Texture. American Print Texture. Black Ink Pattern. Gold Antique Wall Carpet. Rough Flower Pattern. Blue Italian Batik. Gold Ethnic Motif. Ink Japan Background. Mosaic Template Batik
Formats
5000 × 2000 pixels • 16.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 400 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 200 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG