Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Black letter O with pastel watercolor winter bouquet isolated on white. Winter boho letter with leaves, berries and flowers in blue, lavender and pink. Alphabet floral Elements for wedding design
Letter o, gold & black alphabet letterhead with watercolor flowers roses and leaf. Floral monogram initials perfectly for wedding invitation, greeting card, logo, poster. Holiday design hand painting.
Watercolor red and black roses golden frame in vintage Victorian style. Retro invitation template, floral botanical border with feathers, isolated on white background.
Number 0 with watercolor flowers blush roses and leaf. Perfectly for wedding, birthday invitations, greeting card, logo and other floral design. Hand painting. Isolated on white background.
Beautiful floral crown arrangement for dedication
Floral Alphabet - blush / peach color letter C with flowers bouquet composition. Unique collection for wedding invites decoration and many other concept ideas.
Floral arrangement of rose flowers and green twigs on a white background with an oval frame. Flowers are located in the upper left and lower right corners. Drawn in watercolor.
Flowers gold frame border. Watercolor hand painting floral wreath with place for text with bouquets pink and burgundy roses. Isolated on white background.

See more

1540030013

See more

1540030013

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133473615

Item ID: 2133473615

Black letter O with pastel watercolor winter bouquet isolated on white. Winter boho letter with leaves, berries and flowers in blue, lavender and pink. Alphabet floral Elements for wedding design

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4404 × 4159 pixels • 14.7 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 944 pixels • 3.3 × 3.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 472 pixels • 1.7 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Katrinshine

Katrinshine