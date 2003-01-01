Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Black Ink Texture. Turkish Wall Surface. Rough Line Design Pattern. Pen Retro Wallpaper. Dark Endless Batik. Green Ethnic Motif. Green Ink Drawing. Bohemian Wall Texture. Eastern Geometry Print
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134990601

Item ID: 2134990601

Black Ink Texture. Turkish Wall Surface. Rough Line Design Pattern. Pen Retro Wallpaper. Dark Endless Batik. Green Ethnic Motif. Green Ink Drawing. Bohemian Wall Texture. Eastern Geometry Print

Formats

  • 5000 × 2000 pixels • 16.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 400 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 200 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kuzminichna

Kuzminichna