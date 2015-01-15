Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Black Ink Pattern. Ikat Classic Tile. Sepia Seamless Knit. Ink Sketch Drawing. Elegant Blue Drawing. Old Retro Background. Ornate Print Scratch. Doodle Aztec Texture. Floral Background Drawn
Formats
5000 × 2000 pixels • 16.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 400 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 200 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG