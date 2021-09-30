Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2097166717
Black Color Bohemian Pattern. Water Color Geometric Batik. Seamless Hand Brush. Seamless Watercolor Carpet Pattern. Tribal Geometric Brush. Water Colour Bohemian Texture. Abstract Stripe Geo Brush.
K
By Kuzminichna
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbatikblackbluebohemianbrightbrushcarpetchinacirclecollectioncolorcolourcontemporarydamaskdesigndrawndyedeffectethnicfabricfolkgeogeometricgrungehandhipsterinkjawalinemoroccannativeopticalorganicornamentpatternpersianpinkprettyseamlessstripstripestroketextiletietraditionaltropicalwaterwatercolorwatercolour
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist