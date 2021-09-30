Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2092794451
Black brush stroke hearts on yellow background seamless pattern. Black textured paint heart repeat print. Valentine's day ornament for textile, fabric, wallpaper, wrapping paper, design and decoration
K
By KseniaKhmel
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractabstractionartbackdropbackgroundblackbrush strokecelebratecelebrationcolordecorationdecorativedesigndoodlefabricfebruarygeometrygraphichand drawnheartheartsholidayillustrationinklovelovelymonochromepaintingpaperpatternprintrepeatromanceromanticseamlessshapesimplesweetsymboltextiletexturetraditiontraditionalvalentinevalentine'svalentineswallpaperweddingwrappingyellow
Categories: Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist