Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
black abstract texture. Textile print pattern. Seamless tile. Home decor fabric design sample. Detailed background illustration. Tileable motif for pillows, cushions, tablecloths, drapes, scarves

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131418039

Item ID: 2131418039

black abstract texture. Textile print pattern. Seamless tile. Home decor fabric design sample. Detailed background illustration. Tileable motif for pillows, cushions, tablecloths, drapes, scarves

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8000 × 2000 pixels • 26.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 250 pixels • 3.3 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 125 pixels • 1.7 × 0.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Natalie Bellows

Natalie Bellows