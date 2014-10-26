Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Bitcoin and cryptocurrency investing. Martinique flag in background. Piggy bank, the of saving concept. Mobile application for trading on stock. 3d render illustration.
White piggy bank with one gold bitcoin coin new virtual money on a colored wooden background
White piggy bank with one gold bitcoin coin new virtual money on a colored wooden background
Pig piggy bank with cash closeup
Piggy Bank.
Pig piggy bank on the background of 100 US dollar bills and physical coins of bitcoins. Concept of wealth and exchange.
A white piggy bank and money on blue background. Soft focus.
Saving conceptual image of bitcoin replicas with piggy bank.

See more

1016687800

See more

1016687800

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137137801

Item ID: 2137137801

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency investing. Martinique flag in background. Piggy bank, the of saving concept. Mobile application for trading on stock. 3d render illustration.

Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

TexBr

TexBr