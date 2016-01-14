Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Birthday Cartoon Dessert Tiered Cake with Candles, Gift Box with Golden Ribbon and Heart, Colour Party Flags and White Blank Frame for Your Design on a pink background. 3d Rendering
Formats
4752 × 3168 pixels • 15.8 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG