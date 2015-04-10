Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 101386879
Bird collection - Redwing (Turdus iliacus), Bullfinch (Pyrrhula europaea), Great Tit (Parus major) / vintage illustration from Meyers Konversations-Lexikon 1897
Illustration Formats
3543 × 3543 pixels • 11.8 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG