Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 23832163
Big collection of sticky price labels for marketing and advertisement. Aqua web 2.0, grunge, retro. Perfect for your own text and design.
Illustration Formats
4250 × 6000 pixels • 14.2 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG
708 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
354 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG