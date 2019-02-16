Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Big collection of sticky price labels for marketing and advertisement. Aqua web 2.0, grunge, retro. Perfect for your own text and design.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

23832163

Stock Illustration ID: 23832163

Big collection of sticky price labels for marketing and advertisement. Aqua web 2.0, grunge, retro. Perfect for your own text and design.

Illustration Formats

  • 4250 × 6000 pixels • 14.2 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 708 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 354 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

R

Roman Borodaev