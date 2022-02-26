Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
BIAK, PAPUA - 26 FEB 2022 Ramadan themed postcard design. Month of worship and forgiveness for Muslims, mosque background design, Islamic ornaments and the festivities of the Islamic holiday of Eid.
Formats
5244 × 3720 pixels • 17.5 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 709 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 355 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG