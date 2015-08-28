Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beige Seamless Print. White Grain Abstract. Bird Ink Paint. Brown Tribal Paint. Wing Ink Texture. Gray Dye ZigZag. Brown Dye Abstract. White Ethnic Ink. Beige Bohemian Tie Dye. Animal Bird Dyed Batik
Formats
3300 × 1415 pixels • 11 × 4.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 429 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 215 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG