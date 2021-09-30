Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2088475366
Beige Rustic Texture. Brown Geometric Motif. Boho Ethnic Print. Beige Old Pattern. Antique Wall Carpet. Rustic Rough Background. Craft Flower Pattern. Eastern Batik Texture. African Scribble Batik
K
By Kuzminichna
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antiquearabianarchitectureaztecbatikbeigebrownburlapclassiccraftdoodledrawingecruelegantethnicfloorfloralgeometrygroovyhandcraftikatinkitalyknitlinelinenmajolicamaterialmosaicnaturalnoisepaintpencilprintquatrefoilretroroughrusticseamlesssicilysimplesofttemplatetextiletexturetiletraditionalturkishwovenzig zag
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist