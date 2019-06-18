Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beige dining room interior with chairs and table with dishes, side view, shelf with books. Curtains and panoramic window on city view, grey tiled floor. 3D rendering
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3828 × 3371 pixels • 12.8 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 881 pixels • 3.3 × 2.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 441 pixels • 1.7 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG